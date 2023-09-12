TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Tribe of Florida was handed a big win in federal court Monday, which could see its online sports betting arm ramping back up after a two-year shutdown.

Sports betting was made legal through a compact between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe, but in 2021, the compact was deemed unconstitutional because it allowed for people to bet on sports from remote locations.

The compact only allowed for gambling on tribal lands.

A federal appeals court in D.C. overturned the ban on June 30 and on Monday refused to hear an en banc rehearing, paving the way for sports betting to return to Florida as early as Sept. 19.

The Seminole Indian Tribe has not said if or when it may resume sports betting, only saying in a statement, “The Seminole Tribe of Florida is pleased with today’s denial of the request for an en banc hearing by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

The group that filed the lawsuit, West Flagler Associates, could appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court within 90 days.