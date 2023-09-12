PALM BAY, Fla. — Three juveniles and one adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday at a Palm Bay apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials say Palm Bay police officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at The Park at Palm Bay apartment complex, located in the 1200 block of Hadley Circle in Palm Bay.

Upon arrival, investigators say the officers found four gunshot victims.

Authorities did not reveal the victims' identities but said their ages are 14, 15, 15, and 18 years old.

Police say they are still are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

“In light of the recent homicide arrests and last night’s (Monday's) shooting incident involving a group of teenagers, the city of Palm Bay would like to encourage our residents and community members to partner with us as we work to keep our city safe," a statement released by the city said. "These isolated incidents remind us that crime can happen anywhere, and we remain committed to the safety of those we serve.

"In recent years, even as the city has grown in population, we have not experienced significant increases in violent crimes and property crimes. Palm Bay continues to be a safe and thriving community that we are proud to call home. Ongoing community engagement is critical to this, and we encourage everyone in our community to join us in being vigilant. If you see something, please say something. Don’t hesitate — one call can truly make all the difference in preventing a criminal act or leading to the arrest of someone who has perpetrated a crime. The Palm Bay Police Department can reached at 321-952-3456 or contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).”