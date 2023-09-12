TAMPA, Fla. — “So I’m a mamma’s boy. Yeah, I’m not afraid to admit it.”
Fernando Guzman knows where he got his mad culinary skills.
“It’s my mom. Yeah, she’s the one that taught the secret ingredient is love,” Guzman said.
It’s also Guzman’s cooking, along with spices at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.
Ragin Redfish and Tuscan Salsa
Ingredients:
(2-3 portions)
- Two 7-9 oz. redfish filet
- 1-2 tbsp. blackening seasoning
- Canola oil
- 2 oz. Olive oil
- 1 oz. Balsamic vinegar
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- Dash of coarse black pepper
- ¼ tsp. minced garlic
- .25 oz. fresh basil (by weight) — (cut in chiffonade or thin slices)
- 8 oz. chopped Roma tomatoes
Method:
- Season the redfish fillets generously with blackened seasoning on both sides.
- Brush redfish fillets lightly with canola oil, and place in a preheated pan on medium-high heat.
- (Chef dips filets in canola oil to seal in seasoning.)
- (Make sure you turn your exhaust fan on, as this can create a lot of smoke.)
- Cook 3-5 minutes on each side depending on the thickness of the fillets.
- In a bowl, combine the last 7 ingredients.
- (You can do this up to 4 hours ahead of time. Chef marinades for 12 hours.)
- Place the blackened redfish on a plate and serve with rice pilaf and your favorite vegetable.
- Cover redfish with a healthy amount of the warmed Tuscan Salsa mixture.