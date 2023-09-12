DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly weekend shooting.

Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Monday that a 27-year-old Orlando man was killed around 12:30 Sunday morning, and a 26-year-old woman from Sanford was injured.

Judd said it happened outside an Airbnb that the family rented for a one-year-old's birthday party.

"Make no mistake about it. It is not the first time someone has come from the Orlando area to the northeast area - I-4, 27, Poinciana, Davenport area - to rent an Airbnb to ultimately become the victim of a murder, and we're pretty tired of it," said Judd. "We were tired of it when it happened the first time."

Early Monday evening, bullet holes in the door of 308 Robin Rd. in the Lake Wilson Preserve development were already patched over, but the memory of what happened was still fresh for neighbors.

"It was pretty jarring," said Gigi Sheppard.

Sheppard said she's lived across the street from the Airbnb for five and a half years. She told Spectrum News she was winding down for the night when she heard the shots ring out. At first, she said she didn't know what they were.

"I had seen people in the Airbnb load in earlier. So, that's why I'm saying, like, 'Maybe they didn't see the fireworks sign or something,'" Sheppard said

According to Judd, an Orlando area family rented the home on the Polk/Osceola County line to have a birthday party for a one-year-old. While the sheriff noted deputies have responded to calls about large parties in vacation rentals around the county in the past, he said this party was limited to immediate family and close friends.

"About 3 PM on Saturday afternoon, the party begins. Well, that's reasonable," said Judd.

Judd said around 11 PM, the 27-year-old victim received several phone calls.

Bullet holes could be seen in the door where the shooting happened early Sunday morning. (Sarah Blazonis, Spectrum news staff)

"And then about 12:30, which would have been early Sunday morning, people are still there for the one-year-old's birthday party. I'm certain by this time the one-year-old has crashed. He's not interested in the party any longer," Judd said.

According to the sheriff, it was around that time the man brought two plates of food to a mid-sized vehicle in the road. As the man walked back toward the house, Judd said someone in the car began shooting at him, and he fell to the ground. The victim got up and tried to get back to the house.

Judd said the car, which had been driving away, backed up and someone jumped out of the vehicle and again shot at the man. The sheriff said two different kinds of casings from two different guns were found at the scene and it's believed two suspects fired weapons. During the second round of shooting, Judd said the 26-year-old woman was shot in the thigh by a bullet that went through the front door. She's expected to be okay. The sheriff said the suspects fled toward the Orlando area and two plates of discarded food were found at the entrance to the development.

Their identities are unknown.

"Did they not like the free meal? Was it served to them cold? Did they use that as a ruse to get him outside so that they could shoot and kill him? All of that's under investigation," Judd said.

Dennis Bohanan said no one in his house heard the shots Sunday morning.

"When I saw the lights coming into the development, I knew something was up," Bohanan said of first responders' arrival.

Bohanan is just one of the neighbors who said short term rentals are common in the development. He owns one of them, which he lists on Vrbo and Booking.com.

"It's not a bad thing. I just think that the problem is the homeowners or the management companies should just be a little more careful in checking on who rents and who doesn't rent," said Bohanan.

He said he makes it known to his renters that parties aren't allowed and he also doesn't allow guests younger than 25.

"What I do is have a minimum of five days. So, it kind of makes it harder for somebody to rent for a weekend party when they've got to hit five days. In their mind, I guess they think, 'I'm wasting more money, I have to rent for five days, have a party for one night', you know?" Bohanan said.

Bohanan and another neighbor said they saw several cars parked in front of the home on Saturday - a typical sign a party is happening.

"This was not the traditional house party that we normally see that ends up in a shooting," said Judd. "However, there were conversations between our apparent suspect and our victim causing our victim to take two plates of food at 12:30 in the morning out to these folks, and they subsequently shot and killed him."

Cameras posted by the homeowners association are visible around the development and Judd said investigators are looking through footage.

Those who live in Lake Wilson Preserve said the neighborhood is normally very quiet and the shooting hasn't changed the way they think about the vacation rentals.

"It seems like a one-off event, so I don't really have any concerns," said Sheppard. "I hope that the family gets justice."

An Airbnb spokesperson issued a statement to Spectrum News, saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to all who were impacted by this senseless violence. We ware investigating this incident, and have also reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Office to offer our support with their investigation."

The company previously banned all parties in its listings worldwide.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or the sheriff's office at (863) 298-6200.