The White House on Tuesday celebrated a trio of American artists who were among five international honorees lauded as the 34th Praemium Imperiale Laureates.

Artist Vija Celmins, trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis and avant-garde playwright and director Robert Wilson, all representing the United States, were honored in the East Room of the White House — as well as sculptor Olafur Eliasson and architect Diébédo Francis Kéré — at a reception hosted by first lady Jill Biden.

“The artists we honor today invite us to join a conversation with the world. It’s a step beyond the limits of our imagination. It’s a conversation that speaks across borders, languages and centuries, as we tilt our heads to see just one more angle, bend our ear to take in just one more note,” Biden said. “Our hearts and hopes reach toward each other. And in that moment, we feel the hum of generations that are past and future.”

The Praemium Imperiale is a global arts prize announced each year by the Japan Art Association, in memory of Prince Takamatsu, the younger brother of Japanese Emperor Showa. Takamatsu, who died in 1987, was known as a patron of the arts, a philanthropist and an evangelist of cultural exchange in Japan’s post-war era. The annually-awarded prize is a celebration of an artist’s achievements over their lifetime.

The event saw the return of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the White House. Secretary Clinton, along with her husband President Bill Clinton, celebrated the Praemium Imperiale prize twice during the Clintons’ tenure in the White House: first in a reception at the White House, in 1994, then again by hosting Prince and Princess Hitachi in 1999, ahead of an announcement event at New York’s Lincoln Center. Secretary Clinton is also an advisor to the Japan Art Association, the organization sponsoring the awards.

“I think it's significant that President Biden and Vice President Harris traveled through Asia this week,” Clinton said. “That demonstrates, just as the event today does, this administration's commitment to America's engagement with Japan, and the crucial Asia-Pacific region, where so much of the history of the 21st century is being written, and we have no better friend or more important ally than Japan.”

The arts, Secretary Clinton said, play a critical role in society, “helping us understand our past and present while inspiring us to create a better future.”

Tuesday marked Secretary Clinton's first public appearance at the White House since the Obama administration.

Celmins, a meticulously detailed painter and illustrator, was born in Lativa in 1938, came to America in 1948, years after her family fled their homeland amid Soviet occupation during World War II. Her studies took her from her family’s newfound home in Indianapolis, then to Los Angeles and New York City. Her work is a slow build, a labor of building an image’s depth on a two dimensional surface.

Marsalis has been the ultimate ambassador for American jazz throughout his career. A native son of New Orleans, he dropped out of the famed Julliard School to tour with jazz legends Art Blakey and Herbie Hancock. By 1987, at age 26, he helped start the summer jazz series that would become Jazz at Lincoln Center. His is a straight-ahead style, reminiscent of classic big band music of the early and mid 20th century, stalwart in the face of tweaks, bends and evolutions in the form.

A natie of Waco, Texas, Wilson studied business, art and architecture before finding his place in theater and opera. In his career, he would become a collaborator with renowned minimalistic composer Philip Glass, musician David Byrne, singer-songwriter Tom Waits, author William S. Burroughs and pop artist Lady Gaga. His work is known to explore the space of the stage through movement, silence and lighting.

Eliasson, the sculptor whose work explores visual light spectrums and the effects of humanity on the natural world, and Kéré, the architect whose seeks to build inspiring, high-quality buildings using traditional building materials, were unable to be at Tuesday’s reception.

The honorees will be granted medals and an award of 15 million yen -- roughly $101,000 USD -- in an awards ceremony in Tokyo on Oct. 18.

The Praemium Imperiale also awarded young artist grants to two American schools: Rural Studio, a design-build architecture studio run by Auburn University, which emphasizes the importance of community and seeks to develop sustainable, affordable, dignified design; and the Harlem School of the Arts, a cultural arts center in the historic upper Manhattan neighborhood that develops music, dance, theater and visual art skills. Both Rural Studio and Harlem School of the Arts were awarded 2.5 million yen -- nearly $17,000 -- grants at the event.

The evening closed with a rendition of Duke Ellington’s “Take the A Train,” performed by students from the Harlem School — with Marsalis sitting in to drop a trumpet solo between the singer’s choruses.