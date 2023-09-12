CLEVELAND — One company is bringing a little bit of Hollywood to a village in northeast Ohio.

Construction on the area's soon-to-be largest sound stage started this week. Det Chansamone is the founder and owner of Schoolyard Studio. He brings with him 30 years of experience of working in visual effects in California.

“I have always wanted to develop my own content,” Chansamone said. “I have always been looking for a facility to kind of build on my own.”

On Tuesday, Chansamone and his team broke ground at a former high school in Burton, a village located about 50 minutes outside of Cleveland.

When construction is complete, the studio will offer the film, television, video and commercial industry a place to shoot, edit and finish projects under one roof.

“It has everything that we actually need, you know," Chansamone said. "Like, we have the sound stage area. We have the production offices. We have, you know, green rooms and whatever we wanted to develop it into."

He said this studio will be the largest soundstage in northeast Ohio.

“A soundstage is basically a large, big, black box that you basically want to control sound, you want to control your light, so you build a set that mimics whatever setting you want," he said.

Phase one of this project is expected to be completed in November, Chansamone is hoping that the writers and actors' strike will be over by the time Schoolyard Studio is open, so they can begin production.