ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old resident says delivery truck drivers are backing up on his street and causing damage.

Jeremiah Atkinson-Camacho contacted Traffic Inbox after a delivery driver backed up into his basketball hoop and broke it.

“I was upset because that was our only basketball hoop we had,” he said. “They had backed up, hit it and then they scraped it.”

Atkinson-Camacho lives at the end of Carlson Drive in the Fairview Shores area.

He says he sees plenty of delivery drivers, from Amazon and FedEx, back up and speed off. Sometimes they cause damage as they back up and continue their route, says Atkinson-Camacho.

“Because it’s a dead end and they think they can do what they want at the end of the dead end,” said Atkinson-Camacho.

Atkinson-Camacho’s grandmother, Nadie Bertrand-Smith, says four of her vehicles have been damaged.

“We try to park all of our trucks (at the dead end) to prevent them from backing up and spinning into our neighbors’ yards,” she said.

Atkinson-Camacho started a petition to get speed bumps installed to slow down and deter delivery drivers.

Officials with Orange County Traffic Engineering say they are conducting a speed study now, looking at traffic calming options.

Spectrum News 13 also reached out to Amazon and FedEx, both officials with both companies are looking into the problem and have alerted local operations teams.

