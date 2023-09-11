This article discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call RAINN’s national sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.

MADISON, Wis. — Lucille, a bar and restaurant is located just off the Capitol in downtown Madison, recently partnered with the Sexual Violence Resource Center to put staff through the Safer Bar program.

Rosemary Adams has been working as a bartender at Lucille’s for three months but she said she has been a bartender for years.

“As a woman behind the bar, I am sure every female bartender has experienced unwanted attention, people asking for your number, people trying to get you to go out with them after your shift,” said Adams.

Adams went through the Safer Bar training. She said it taught her to be more conscious of the guests and how to deter unwanted attention.

“Eye contact is a really big thing. You can tell if people are intoxicated; not everyone is showing obvious signs, stumbling or slurring,” said Adams.

She said being aware of how much people are drinking is another important aspect of her job.

“If anyone seems like they are harassing or talking to someone too much,” said Adams. “Especially as a woman, I am very conscious of other women sitting at the bar; while sexual assault effects everyone it disparagingly effects women.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported about 1.2 million Wisconsin adults have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.

According to Wisconsin DHS, approximately 75% of sexual assaults don’t get reported to police.

On top of providing staff with extra training, Lucille also has a bouncer for late nights.

Adams said she understands that drinking is a popular pastime in Wisconsin, but she said that's not an excuse for community members to disrespect women.

“I'm a bartender but I am a human being, so, yeah, I am serving you, but at the end of the day you need to be respectful of me,” said Adams.

There are currently 10 bars throughout Madison that have gone through the Safer Bar program:

Lucille Madison

Ian’s Pizza

State Line Distillery

Great Dane Pub and Brewing

Amara

Merchant

Rule no. 1

Turn Key

Oz by Oz

Settle Down Tavern

