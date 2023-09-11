ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s no surprise that air conditioning businesses do very well in Florida, but it’s been even more so this year with the scorching hot summer we’ve experienced.

What You Need To Know A/C installs can be tricky and make long hours or even days



A/C businesses are experiencing above average calls with the sweltering heat of the summer



Brendan Douglas runs Alien Air Conditioning and says business has been constant

A/C businesses are in high demand as units need servicing or replacement.

Brendan Douglas runs Alien Air Conditioning and says business has been constant.

“We’ve had to pick and choose to prioritize calls. We have a lot of clients that helped us get started,” Douglas said.

He said the hardest part can be installs, especially if a unit is placed on a second floor or in an attic.

“Sometimes these installs that you plan for six to eight hours, they can turn into a two-day job," Douglas said.

"You never know what you’re going to be up against until you get into it and take everything apart."

Douglas said the hours can be long.

"We’re trying to get to every single call, if we have to wake up at 5 a.m. and start running service calls or we have to work until one in the morning,” he said.