OLDSMAR, Fla. — In Morocco, cooking is culture.

Since Sanae El Ibrahimi and Yassine Nachti opened up the Kazba Cafe a few months ago, the savory smell of their culture greets you at the front door. But while they're in the middle of getting their business off the ground here in Tampa Bay, more than 4,000 miles away, their loved ones were on anything but steady ground.

"I think it hit around 11:30 last night, and I was actually talking to my mom, like, 'are you hearing anything?'" said Sanae. "My parents live in the north and the earthquake happened more south, so fortunately, they didn’t feel anything."

Nachti said he felt sad seeing the families go through the aftermath.

"Especially the place where it hit, Marrakesh is a very touristy area and it’s really sad to see so many families like that. Some people actually slept outside of their homes. Some people were trapped," he said. "At the same time, my dad was in the hospital, so it’s just like a stressful day."

But as things start to settle and more of their extended Moroccan family checks in, the couple says despite only being in business a new months, they're ready and willing to put it to work for Morocco's recovery.

"Just by giving some the proceeds from today and tomorrow to the organizations that are actively helping the people in the area," Nachti said.

Because their culture cannot just only feed a community, it can also help rebuild one.