Bed Bath & Beyond had hot sales this summer before the chain closed all its brick-and-mortar stores. While many people were able to get their hands on those blow-out sales, some shoppers are now falling prey to fake websites posing as the now online-only retailer.

What You Need To Know Overstock.com bought Bed Bath & Beyond this summer after the home goods chain closed all its brick-and-mortar stores in July



The online retailer rebranded its website, making Bed Bath & Beyond an online-only store now



Impostors have created fake websites similar to the new site, luring shoppers with extremely low prices

After the company filed for bankruptcy, overstock.com purchased it and rebranded overstock.com's website to become bedbathandbeyond.com.

The Better Business Bureau says it has received several reports from customers clicking on ads that pop up on social media. BBB President and CEO Tom Bartholomy says once they go to the website, it looks official with the company’s logo, but the URL could be off by just one letter.

“If you put in your credit card or debit card, whatever payment method that you’re using, and then you just wait, you don’t hear anything back” he said. “Then you check back on that website, but it doesn’t exist anymore.”

After months of waiting, shoppers realize their package will never arrive. Bartholomy says if you use your credit card, you’re protected and can report the fraudulent charge, but you’re out of luck if you use your debit card, a prepaid card or a cash app like Venmo or Zelle for the fake purchase.

Bartholomy recommends staying away from pop-up ads on social media. And if you’re intrigued by a possible sale, go directly to the retailer’s website.