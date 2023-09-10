RALEIGH, N.C. – The football and music festival seasons are in full swing, and buying tickets for events can be expensive, competitive and, unfortunately, attractive for scammers.

What You Need To Know The Better Business Bureau receives around 150 reports a year about concert scams, with Taylor Swift tickets climbing to 30 already



Some obvious red flags include unsolicited messages, advertisements, texts, direct messages and phone calls, according to the BBB



To avoid falling victim, look at the vendor and do some research to make sure they’re reputable and in good standing. Also check out the refund policy

Meredith Radford with the Better Business Bureau says her organization has received about 150 reports of ticket scams annually for the last several years, with a spike for the popular Taylor Swift concerts.

“One thing [to look out for] is unsolicited messages or advertisements. If you receive an email, a text, a DM on social media or even a phone call about tickets that are on the cheap that you didn't check out, that's a big red flag,” Radford said. “You want to make sure to avoid even advertisements on social media. A lot of them, unfortunately, can be scams.”

She recommends looking on reputable websites and from vendors you can trust.

“Another thing to check for is their refund policy in case something goes wrong or you end up not being able to go to a concert. You always want to make sure that you have a way to get your money back or sell your tickets or whatever you want to do in the case because things do happen,” Radford said.

Another way to protect yourself is to make sure the payment method you’re using comes with protection, such as credit cards. That way you can dispute the charges if something goes wrong.

“You can always report a scam or a suspected scam onboard because we track all of that data. It helps us keep up with where scams are coming from, and it gives other entities data to see the companies that maybe aren't doing great things with their consumers,” she said. “You can also go to the FCC about it and they should be able to do something about it.”