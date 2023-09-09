DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens gathered Saturday morning with Team Red White and Blue (RWB) to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

On that day 22 years ago, as the streets of Manhattan filled with debris and ash, hundreds of first responders ran toward the danger.

Several participants carried weights on their backs to symbolize the weight firefighters were carrying while in full gear as they responded to the Twin Towers



This year will mark 22 years since the attack on the Twin Towers

That is the bravery that Lani Faulkner said she will never forget, and why she makes sure to honor that kind of courage every year.

Faulkner is the activity group Manager for RWB, hosting a stair-climbing event for the Daytona Beach Chapter in remembrance of 9/11.

The event consisted of climbing the same 2,200 steps that firefighters did in the World Trade Center. To achieve this goal the event took place at a local overpass where participants could complete 81 reps up and down the stairs, and groups of four would require each member to complete at least 20 reps each; some carrying weights on their back to resemble the weight firefighters carried in full uniform and with equipment.

“I actually have a weighted backpack on but there’s only ten pounds plus my water in it. But the normal call to do is 45 pounds because that is what the firefighters had on their backs,” said Faulkner, one of several participants carrying weights.

Many of the organization's members are veterans, but some are not like Faulkner. The event was open to anyone who wanted to pay tribute to the thousands injured and lost that day. According to RWB Deputy Director John Pitner, many of the organization’s members joined the military as a result of 9/11 making the day even more sentimental to those that served.

Officials say their goal is to never forget, but it’s to also encourage veterans to take care of themselves; with health-related missions and challenges monthly.

“Our vision is to forge America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans and to remind them that their best days are ahead,” Faulkner said.

Although she’s not a veteran herself, Faulkner shared that she was raised in a military family. Her husband is a Navy veteran and her son is Active Duty Navy.

She says despite the weight she carried Saturday, the strength first responders showed on 9/11 can never truly be replicated, but it’s her way of showing her gratitude for all they endured.