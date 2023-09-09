One agency raising awareness about veteran suicide is the Veterans Outreach Center, which offers support to those who’ve served our country in five counties in the Finger Lakes region.

The agency states veterans are nearly two times as likely as non-veterans to die by suicide.

What You Need To Know A construction company owned by a veteran and employs veterans is giving back to help local veterans

Tactical Construction will donate a portion of its profits to the Veterans Outreach Center

U.S. Navy Veteran Matt Martin owns and operates Tactical Construction and, after receiving veteran services, is now paying it forward

A Rochester-area construction company is going to help the VOC.

More than 25% of the workers at the construction firm are veterans and the company is veteran-owned.

“I really would like to live in a community where people see things that are wrong and they do something about it. And we focus locally on helping each other," said U.S. Navy Veteran Matt Martin, who owns and operates Tactical Construction — a company that is giving back.

“We've identified some key vendors that we work with for kitchen cabinetry that we want to give a portion of profits for every kitchen sale to the VOC to help combat people that are struggling with PTSD that ultimately involves homelessness, leading ultimately to suicide," said Martin.

The Veterans Outreach Center is recognizing National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Martin went through his own struggles when he returned home after serving five years, including spending time in Iraq.

“It was a rough couple years,” he said.

The 2nd Class Petty Officer found it difficult transitioning back into civilian life both professionally and personally, essentially becoming a single father to his 4-year-old daughter.

“There was a period of time for probably oh six, seven months that I didn't have a place to live and I was trying to mask it to my daughter,” he said. “And we were living out of my car sometimes. Staying at this person's house. Staying in that person's house. I felt pretty worthless at that time in my life and didn't know really what to work on, or what to focus on … I was drinking a lot. I had gotten, I'd say, a mild addiction to some painkillers for some injuries I got in the military.”

However, when Martin reached out for help, his life turned around.

“I really found help in digging into some services that I was probably avoiding,” he said.

Eventually, he founded Tactical Construction. Now, Martin is ready to pay it forward.

“It's been weighing heavily on me for years to want to give back more,” he said.

Kitchen cabinetry is the specialty and VOC is the beneficiary of some of the profits — a win-win on many levels.

“What better or great way when you need to do something at your home than to spend money with a company that is helping veterans in their own company, but also giving back to help veterans in the community," said Martin.