MADISON, Wis. — A top-ranking leader in the Biden Administration made a special stop at one Madison high school Thursday.

What You Need To Know U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona paid a visit to Madison's Vel Phillips Memorial High Cardona was impressed with the investment and infrastructure of its trades program The education leader praised the district for offering the curriculum alongside traditional four-year college paths

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona put Vel Phillips Memorial High on his 2023 “Raising the Bar” Back to School Bus Tour.

On Thursday, he said he was impressed with the school and its recent $70 million referendum that allowed the completion of a new learning lab. The site now offers an open and inviting space for students to learn skills in certain trades and technologies.

Technology and engineering teacher Nano Espenez said he was grateful for the space.

“Where we can show kids these are the jobs in the future. These are well-paying jobs that you can leave with credentials right from school,” Espenez said.

Cardona said he enjoyed the cutting-edge classroom experience.

“Here, they have amazing facilities. It’s a perfect combination of support,” he said about public-private partnerships, along with city and state contributions, to create a well-rounded program.

He said he was pleased with not just the infrastructure and investment of the Madison Schools community, but their effort to remove stigma from trades.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that our students are prepared with options when they graduate high school,” Cardona said.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said he recognized that four-year college was not for everyone.

“Some people may want to go one path, some may go another, but there’s no one that’s better or worse for anyone, right? And that’s part of what we’re trying to show with these programs,” Pocan said.

Cardona said Madison is on the right track with their model that offered several skilled trade options.