It can be difficult to filter out negativity, especially during times of economic uncertainty, deep political divisions and inflation. But a new Pew study demonstrates the power of having a positive mindset, and why it matters for one group of Americans.

Amir Barksdale starts every work day with a little pep in his step.

“When you work in furniture sales, it’s all commission, so you wanna make sure you have a positive mindset,” the 24-year-old said.

Barksdale has a full-time job at a furniture store. Between that and his part-time job in the music industry, his annual income is less than $100,000.

However, he said he’s not struggling. Barksdale is grateful to be living at home and have his car paid off. His hopes for a stronger financial future is a driving force for how he lives his life.

What You Need To Know A new Pew research poll shows the majority of Black adults in the U.S. – around 70% – don’t have enough income to lead the kind of life they want, but a majority are optimistic they will



Amir Barksdale works full-time at a furniture store and part-time in the music industry



According to a study by University of Pennsylvania researchers optimistic people are more likely to climb the career ladder faster and farther than those who are pessimistic

“Don’t think of the negative, that’s for God to do. I’m gonna just be optimistic and work on what I can work on. So it doesn’t really bog me down because eventually, I know that the work that I’m doing will get me there,” Barksdale said. “I know the plans, the investments and everything that I’m working on currently is gonna get me there eventually.”

A new Pew research poll shows a solid majority of Black adults in the U.S. – around 70% – don’t have enough income to lead the kind of life they want, however, a majority are optimistic they will one day.

National data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows just 6% of Black Americans make $100,000 or more. Black Americans account for 8% of millionaires in the U.S, according to the online data company Statista. Historically, the racial wage gap in the U.S. leaves Black people trailing behind other races.

Being optimistic can lead to greater career and financial success. According to a study by University of Pennsylvania researchers, optimistic people are more likely to climb the career ladder faster and farther than those who are pessimistic.

Also, recent research from Harvard University found a positive mindset can help people live longer. Optimists are more likely to live past the age of 85, especially women, who researchers say live past 90 across all racial and ethnic groups.

Barksdale says his goal is to have a career in the music industry working directly with artists. He says while he and his group of friends may feel anxious about the future at times, overall, they’re positive about achieving their goal of making more money.

His tattoo, he said, is a symbol of economic well-being.

“It’s just a constant reminder of where I need to be,” he said.

“A lot of people tell us our dreams are not possible," Barksdale said. "You just wanna think big, like, 'Why can’t I be an astronaut? Why can’t I be the next 50 Cent or the Diddy?' That just helps you think big and know that you’re not crazy for thinking big.”