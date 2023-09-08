MEXICO CITY (AP) — Women's rights activists in Latin America have long looked to the United States as a model in their decades-long struggle to chip away at abortion restrictions in their highly religious countries.

But after a historic Mexican Supreme Court ruling decriminalizing abortion on the federal level, some think U.S. activists should now turn to their counterparts south of the border as they navigate a post-Roe v. Wade reality.

“In Mexico we have a lot of experience,” said Rebeca Ramos, a lawyer and director of GIRE, the organization behind the Mexican court case. “And given the current situation in the United States, it’s something we can share with them.”

Latin America's green wave

Latin America is in the midst of what’s come to be known as a “green wave,” as countries like Mexico, Colombia and Argentina have knocked down major abortion restrictions in recent years.

For decades, green has been emblematic of Latin America’s abortion-rights movement, which took hold in the 1980s in Argentina, a country that until recently had some of the region’s strictest prohibitions. Argentine women's activist Susana Chiarotti said she originally proposed adopting the color for the cause in 2003 as a way of changing the narrative around the issue.

“It’s the color that represents life, nature. It was to try to show that we are the ones defending life,” the 76-year-old activist said.

Chiarotti said she and others often took inspiration from the United States, such as using language from Roe, the landmark 1973 decision which was overturned in 2022, and borrowing the tactics of both the country's feminist movement and the anti-abortion camp as well.

Just as U.S. conservatives worked for decades to incrementally roll back abortion access and stack courts with conservative justices, abortion-rights groups in Latin America took a similar long-term, bit-by-bit approach.

While grassroots organizations rallied protesters to take to the streets, leaders sought support from international human rights groups and began to take the battle to the courts. Meanwhile they shared strategies with organizers engaged in their own fights in other countries.

“We have gone little-by-little because of the massive obstacles we have had to overcome,” Chiarotti said.