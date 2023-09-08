The long-awaited special grand jury report that summarized the Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney’s probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn Georgia’s election results was released on Friday.

Among the findings in the report, the grand jury voted to recommend charges against South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and both of Georgia’s former Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, "with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

Also among those the panel voted to recommend charges against were former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn.

None of those individuals mentioned were ultimately charged with any crime. Trump and 18 others were charged last month in a sweeping indictment accusing them of creating a "criminal enterprise" to overturn his loss in the state to Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.