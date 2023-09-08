LAKELAND, Fla. — A sinkhole opened up on Friday near Scott Lake Road in Lakeland, by the same location where another sinkhole opened up in June.

Both are on private property, and officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say they don’t know who owns the land.

It’s near an area that has had issues with sinkholes for a long time, with the worst being back in 2006.



The road next to the sinkhole is now back open after being closed so crews could assess the severity, according to officials.

