ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tourist development tax collections in Orange County declined 5.2% in July compared with July 2022 to $27,171,100, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond reported Thursday.

July marked the fifth consecutive decline compared with the same month a year ago, the comptroller's office reported.

July collections were $2.9 million lower than June collections, according to the report.

TDT revenue in Orange County is generated by a tax on hotel stays and other short-term rentals.

County officials attributed the decline to pent-up demand in 2022 after restricted travel during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and stiffer competition from global travel and the cruise industry.

According to the comptroller's office, lower TDT collections are expected to continue in August and early fall.

Hotel occupancy fell 4% in July 2023 compared with a year ago to 73.8%, Visit Orlando said. The average daily rate for a hotel stay in July was down to $177.60 from $185 in June, Visit Orlando said. July's average daily rate was also down 1% from July 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of groups holding events at the Orange County Convention Center was up to 19 events in July, compared with 13 in July 2022. However, the number of people attending the events was lower from a year ago.

Numbers for hotel demand in Orlando are expected to pick up about 3% in 2024, based upon forecasts for short-term and commercial rentals, according to Visit Orlando Vice President of Community Denise Spiegel.

Starting Sept. 1, Visit Orlando began campaigns in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru to encourage travel to the area in the fall, during the holidays and moving forward. The majority of visitors book travel one month out or less, providing the opportunity to promote expansive fall and holiday events as reasons to come to the Orlando area, Visit Orlando said.