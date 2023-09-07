DUBLIN, Ohio — Wendy’s newest Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew are arriving at the fast-food chain nationwide beginning Sept. 12 for a limited time.

In a news release, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty is described as the Frosty fans’ love now blended with pumpkin and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

“Wendy’s is helping turn our fans’ cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company in a news release. “From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall.”

Stop in for a weather appropriate pumpkin spice frosty starting 9/12! pic.twitter.com/ZnEgpFDdsD — Wendy’s (@Wendys) September 6, 2023

Launching alongside the cool creation is the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew will be available alongside the vanilla, caramel and chocolate flavors. The cold brew contains the same syrup used in the Frosty.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy’s twist, and that’s exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be,” said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company. “We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can’t find anywhere else.”

Beginning Sept. 13 for a limited time, Uber One members can buy a Pumpkin Spice Frost, get one free and get a free medium fry.