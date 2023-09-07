The White House on Thursday announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be embarking on a monthlong college tour through key swing states in an effort to mobilize young Americans – a group that could prove to be a key voting bloc for Democrats in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said in a statement. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality.

“My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything,” she added.

The White House says that the multi-state swing, dubbed the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour, is a continuation of Harris’ recent travel — she has been to 17 states this summer— and continues a trend of college visits; she has already been to 11 college campuses in 2023 so far, and 14 institutions last year.

This summer, Vice President Harris notably traveled to Florida to condemn Republican-led efforts to overhaul educational standards — condemning efforts by officials to “replace history with lies” — declaring that the nation does not have “a moment to spare, nor do we have a life to spare” in the fight to enact stricter firearm legislation at a major gun safety conference in Chicago, and traveled to Iowa to condemn the state’s six-week abortion ban.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do,” Harris said in late July to a gathered crowd at Drake University in Des Moines.

It also highlights the ways in which the Biden-Harris reelection campaign is leaning on the vice president as President Joe Biden seeks a second term in the White House. According to a campaign memo obtained by ABC News, Biden reelection officials see Harris as a crucial figure in the reelection fight, praising her as a proven fundraiser as well as someone who connects with Democratic voters.

“As we enter the heart of the 2024 cycle, Vice President Harris is positioned once again to be a strong political force and invaluable asset to the Biden-Harris reelection effort,” the memo, obtained by the outlet, reads.

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.