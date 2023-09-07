TAMPA, Fla. — Former Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has died at 36, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL.

ESPN says his agent confirmed that Williams died on Tuesday morning.

Williams was on life support after suffering severe injuries in a construction accident in Hillsborough County last week.

Last Wednesday, outlets incorrectly reported Williams had died.

Williams, who played collegiately at Syracuse, was a fourth-round pick of the Bucs in the 2010 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he caught 65 passes for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn All-Rookie honors.

He caught another 150 passes with 14 touchdowns for the Bucs over three more seasons before a trade to his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014.

He finished his career spending part of the 2016 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.