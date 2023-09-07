LEESBURG, Fla. — More development plans are on the books in Leesburg as growth within The Villages continues.

Last week, The Villages — an age-restricted community for adults 55 and older — added 3,200 acres south of Florida’s Turnpike along County Road 48. This expansion is close to another development in town that’s nearing completion.

While the plans for developing the property are unknown, Leesburg business owners are optimistic and are welcoming the growth and new residents.

Serving healthy living in Downtown Leesburg

After growing through her own health journey, Ali Miner wanted to help others. She now owns and operates Simply Nutrition, offering up protein drinks and more.

"Business in Downtown Leesburg has been absolutely incredible. We have an amazing community of people that support all the local businesses in Downtown Leesburg," said Miner.

Now Miner is hoping new development in the area could bring in even more customers. The Villages recently bought 3,200 acres of land in Leesburg. That’s in addition to 500 acres already under development alongside County Road 48.

"The Villages buying up all this property in Central Florida," said Miner, "I think it’s an absolute incredible idea. But just bringing in more people in general I love it".

This development doesn’t just bring more residents to Leesburg, but more tax dollars for the city.

"For Leesburg it’s been an unbelievable experience working with the Villages, it’s been great. They’re bringing in jobs, investments. I think it’s really been the biggest stimulus in our Lake-Sumter region," said Al Minner, city manager for Leesburg.

While specific plans for this new parcel of land haven’t been officially announced, the nearby property, currently under development, will be offering more housing and retail options for the area.