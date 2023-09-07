LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians are now able to bet on sports legally in the commonwealth, after the law took effect on Sept. 7. Betting can be fun, but it comes with risks.

The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling said greater access to gambling wagering means more opportunities for people to get addicted.

"We're particularly concerned with sports gambling in that regard, because of the coming mobile applications that will be available on Sept. 28. That essentially puts gambling sportsbook in almost everybody's pocket," said Michael Stone, executive director of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.

Before pepole start placing bets, there are three questions they should ask themselves: Whether to gamble? When to gamble? How much to gamble?

"You're in a gambling situation. In addition to asking yourself those three questions... plan that you're going to take breaks 30 minutes, an hour, whatever it may be — that you're going to take a regular break to go to the restroom or to go get a cup of coffee," he said.

Stone said there a few signs that indicate if someone is a problem gambler. He said the biggest sign is if someone is chasing losses — meaning they have lost and still have a desire to keep betting.

"Going to the ATM, you're getting money from other sources, borrowing, taking second mortgages on your home, running up excess credit cards," he said.

"There is help available now [at] 1-800-GAMBLER and the kygamblinghelp.org website. Those places are there now and they're there to help people," he said.

Stone said the best bet is for gamblers to stick to their original budgets and let it play out.

Mobile sports betting starts on Sept. 28 on nine apps inlcuding fanduel, BetMGM and DraftKings. To get help for an addiction, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the Kentucky gambling help website.