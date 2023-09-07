GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers open their regular season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. There’s no doubt that Packers pride will be on full display at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Packers fans show their love for the team in many ways and one of the most iconic donning a green and gold jersey.

What You Need To Know The Packers Pro Shop can create almost any kind of unique jersey



The team has three core jerseys are the 50s classic, green home jersey and white away jersey



Pro Shop staff placed a September order that will start delivering in July, right before training camp next season

It’s a classic Packers combo: a cheeshead and a jersey. Being one of the oldest NFL teams means you have a large fan following.

Christa Jorgensen, director of retail for the Green Bay Packers, said the season opener means team jerseys are ordered well in advance.

“We just placed an order last week that will start delivering in July right before training camp next season,” Jorgensen said.

Believe it or not, Jorgensen said the Packers only sell three core jerseys.

“Our 50s classic, and we also have our green home jersey and our white away jersey,” she said.

For new starting quarterback Jordan Love and other young players, Jorgensen said they order jerseys once they’re drafted and assigned NFL digits.

“We can start customizing as soon as we have a league official number,” Jorgensen said.

She said if your favorite player isn’t hanging on the racks, you can always purchase their jersey at the custom counter.

Derek Dimmer, who manages the customer press counter, said they can make a jersey for any roster name.

“If you want a player that maybe we don’t have yet, or we don’t carry, we can come back here and customize that player’s name and number and it’ll be just like the one you would buy off the floor,” Dimmer said.

The Pro Shop can make any unique jersey. Sometimes customers ask associates to create a jersey featuring pop stars, like Taylor Swift and her favorite number, 13.

“If we have someone that comes in that wants their own name, or number, or wants to celebrate a special anniversary or anything else, we can do that with this custom press,” Dimmer said.

If you’re wondering about when the Packers make it to the big game, Jorgensen said you won’t have to buy a different jersey.

“The jersey that we sell in the store today is the same jersey that we would sell in the store during the Super Bowl,” she said.

Jorgensen said the goal is to never sell out of jerseys inside the Packers Pro Shop.