TAMPA, Fla. — It has been one week since student loan payments resumed after a two year pause that started during the pandemic.

The average student loan payment ranges from $250 to $500 per month, an expense many got used to not paying.

But today, inflation has driven up prices since the loan pause, and some may struggle to fit the added monthly expense into their budgets.

“Inflation has been really high. Everything seems like it has gotten a heck of a lot more expensive and then you are going to add another monthly payment in there, it could stress a lot of people without a doubt,” said Steve Ribble with Guardian Accounting Group in Tampa.

Putting off student loan repayments is a bad idea according to Ribble, who says borrowers need to be proactive.

Interest is already occurring on the loans with first payments due starting in October.

Ribble said a good resource is www.studentaid.gov.

THere you can update your contact information, verify your loan servicer and review your payment options.

One the website, a borrower can plug in monthly income as well as tax filing, marital and dependent status and get a loan payment estimate.

After taking those steps, if the monthly payments are too expensive, there are still steps you can take to mitigate any issues the monthly payment may have.

One option, is the SAVE Act for lower wage earners.

“What its done is its capped out at 225% of the federal poverty level.,” Ribble said. "So for the single filer that’s going to be around $33,000. For a married couple its around $67,000, a little bit under $67,000. And it’s 10-percent of your discretionary income above that amount. And so that’s going to put a cap on payments for people that don’t make a lot of money.”



The US Department of Education says more than 4-million American’s have already enrolled in the SAVE act, more than 200,000 of them in Florida.