SURFSIDE, Fla. — Family and friends who lost their loved ones when the Champlain Towers South came crashing to the ground will soon be one step closer to finding out what went wrong.

A meeting of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee is set for Thursday when the group will be briefed by the team of federal investigators who were tasked with figuring out what led to the condo collapse that killed 98 people in June 2021.

This will be the fifth update from the team since the investigation began more than two years ago. A final report is not expected until May 2025.

During the last preliminary report released in June 2023, federal investigators revealed that the pool deck had a severe strength deficiency. Reports show the pool deck collapsed first and the building followed about seven minutes later.

Investigators are also looking into corrosion in part of the building’s steel reinforcement.

Over the last few months, investigators have taken core samples from the crumbled concrete and subjected them to mineral, deformation and strength testing.

They have also scanned all of the samples in 3D in order to keep an accurate record of the findings.

