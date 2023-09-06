ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell is petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to get her job back.
The 50-page filing was submitted Wednesday, highlighting why the former Orange-Osceola State Attorney believes her suspension was unwarranted.
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell, citing "neglect of duty and incompetence."
He also said she failed to "faithfully prosecute crime" in her jurisdiction.
In Wednesday's filing, Worrell claims those reasons are not substantial enough for her removal.
She is asking to be restored to her position, with back pay.