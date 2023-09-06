Sen. Rand Paul cast doubt on the Capitol doctor’s explanation of his fellow Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s latest freezing incident, saying that it “doesn’t look like dehydration” to him.

What You Need To Know Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul appeared to cast doubt on the Capitol doctor's letter about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest freezing incident, calling it an "inadequate explanation to say this is dehydration"



On Tuesday, the attending physician of Congress said that upon examination of Minority Leader McConnell after he appeared to freeze while speaking to reporters last week, the Kentucky Republican did not suffer a stroke or a seizure; last week, Dr. Brian Monahan cleared McConnell to resume his schedule after the incident, saying that “occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration"



Some prominent Republican lawmakers expressed concern about McConnell, while others rallied around the venerable Republican leader



McConnell is set to speak to reporters at a weekly Senate leadership press availability later Wednesday

On Tuesday, the attending physician of Congress said that upon examination of Minority Leader McConnell after he appeared to freeze while speaking to reporters last week, the Kentucky Republican did not suffer a stroke or a seizure.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress sent a letter to McConnell saying that his examination of the Republican leader following last week's incident showed "no evidence" that he has "a seizure disorder" or that he "experienced a stroke, TIA (a transient ischemic attack), or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease."

Last week’s freezing was the second in as many months, with the Kentucky Republican similarly abruptly pausing during a Senate GOP leadership conference. Earlier this year, McConnell suffered a concussion and fractured a rib after falling at a Washington hotel.

Last week, Monahan cleared McConnell to resume his schedule after the incident, saying that “occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

But that explanation did not sit well with Paul.

“I think it’s an inadequate explanation to say this is dehydration,” Paul told reporters on Tuesday, referencing his background as a physician.

“I’ve practiced medicine for 25 years, and it doesn’t look like dehydration to me,” he said. “To me it looks like a focal neurologic event.”

“That doesn't mean it's incapacitating, doesn't mean he can't serve, but it means that somebody ought to wake up and say, ‘Wow, this looks like a seizure,’ and maybe there's some seizure medication that could be given for this,” Paul added, before admitting he does not know McConnell’s full medical history.

“I don't think it's been particularly helpful to have the Senate doctor describing it as dehydration, which I think even a non-physician seeing that probably aren't really accepting that explanation,” Paul said. “What’s occurring from what I’ve seen, it’s a neurological event.”

"I think it'd be better to be forthcoming about what's going on with health problems,” Paul added.

Other prominent Republican lawmakers expressed concern about McConnell. Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said that he’s seen athletes struggle with concussions in his former profession as a college football coach.

“I’ve seen in my profession kids really struggle for a long time after concussions,” Tuberville told CNN. “That’s the reason you don’t play them after that. You don’t go back in the game until you’re completely well, and it’s obvious he’s not completely well.”

“There’s going to be a lot of things the leader is going to be on top of,” Tuberville told the outlet. “And can he do it? I mean, it’s like being a quarterback. I hope he can.”

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who voted to support Florida Sen. Rick Scott over McConnell last year to lead the Senate GOP, said he has concerns both about the Kentucky Republican’s health and that of President Joe Biden, 80.

“I’m concerned about it,” Hawley said Tuesday. “I’m concerned about his health, just like I’m concerned about the president’s health.”

“You can't say that you're concerned about Joe Biden but you're not concerned about Mitch McConnell,” the Missouri Republican said, adding: “It's a two-way street. It's not one or the other.”

But other Republicans rallied behind the venerable Senate GOP leader.

“He has my full support and he'll have the support of the conference,” said South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate.

“I talked to Leader McConnell the day after the incident,” Maine Sen. Susan Collins told CNN. “He sounded fine. We talked about the resumption of business this week and I feel that he is fully prepared and able to conduct his duties.”

“The reality is that we may expect that Mitch McConnell will check out for 20 seconds a day, but the other 86,380 seconds in the day, he does a pretty darn good job,” said Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

“The health scares he’s had were frightening,” said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. “but age comes for us all, and Mitch is stubborn as a mule and he’s tough.”

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, another member of McConnell’s leadership team, told CNN that McConnell was set to speak about his health to a closed-door meeting with his Senate GOP conference.

“I know Sen. McConnell wants to be more transparent about this,” Cornyn told reporters, adding that he’s told the Kentucky Republican that “I’m gonna support him as long as he wants to do the job and can do the job.”

He’s also set to speak to reporters at a weekly Senate leadership press availability later Wednesday. Lawmakers warmly greeted McConnell on the Senate floor on Wednesday, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who gave the Kentucky Republican a hug.

McConnell himself briefly addressed the incident in remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

"One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff," the Kentucky Republican said.