BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County family is turning a tragedy into triumph.

Jess and Tim Watson lost their 2-year-old daughter Payton last year after she accidentally drowned. The grief and despair are still there, but the family wanted to turn that hurt into something positive for other families.

They are now creating Payton’s Playplace, an accessible playground being built next to the town hall in Grant-Valkaria.

The current park was designed for bigger kids. The Watson’s initially wanted to add some small toddler equipment to the existing playground. However, thanks to donors and volunteers, they were able to raise $250,000 to build a new playground with equipment for varying ages and abilities.

Payton’s Playplace will be just that — a safe space for smaller children to have fun and learn.

And for the Watson’s, it’s a chance to heal.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. at the Grant-Valkaria Community Park on Valkaria Road.