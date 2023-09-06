PALM BAY, Fla. — Firefighters are getting their steps in for the annual Palm Bay Firefighters 9/11 Stair Climb charity event.

What You Need To Know Local firefighters are hosting a stair climb charity event



The stairs represent the many stories in the World Trade Center



It's their way of remembering those that worked to save lives on 9/11

It’s in honor of those who bravely sacrificed their lives that fateful day back in 2001.

Climbing stairs symbolizes the World Trade Center towers and the many stories that first responders had to climb as they worked to save as many as possible.

Lieutenant Jonathan Anthony had just started his career with Palm Bay Fire Rescue the day before the towers fell.

He was sent to help a month later to continue relief efforts. Anthony made lifelong friends in the firefighting brotherhood during his time there.

“This is just us trying to keep them in our thoughts. We try to do this every year around the same time, do a little climb, get a little workout, and try to keep everybody’s memories,” Anthony said.

The stair climb is Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Heritage High School stadium on Malabar Road.

Everyone is welcome to participate.