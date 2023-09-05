United Airlines briefly experienced a "systemwide technology issue" forcing it to temporarily ground its flights on Tuesday afternoon.

"Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. "We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available."

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

The airline wrote in a social media post less than 15 minutes later that the ground stop has been lifted.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," the airline said in a statement to Spectrum News. "We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

In a statement to Spectrum News, a spokesperson for the FAA said that United asked the agency to pause departures nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was "aware" of the issue and that the FAA was "currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue."

"DOT will make sure [United] meets its obligations to affected passengers," he added.

The issue that forced the flights to be grounded is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.