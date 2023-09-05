LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Polk County family is grieving following the murder of their 16-year-old son.

The suspect, Stephen Thomas Rodda, is accused of killing his son, Stephen Lee Rodda.

Investigators say they believe the father killed the teen in their Lake Wales home.

It’s the second time in a week that investigators say a parent killed their child in Polk County.

Officials accuse the elder Rodda of killing his 16-year-old son with an angle grinder or handsaw. The motive is not known, but the officials say they believe mental health issues are involved.

Investigators say the teen had been living at the home with his grandfather and wanted to be an electrician. He was supposed to start a job next week at a local Burger King to save up and buy a car.

His family is now planning his funeral.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday that the teen’s father had a history of drug use, and likely had mental health issues.

“I don’t know about any Baker Acts or mental health evaluations, but he’s just an evil person," Judd said. "You go, ‘Oh, he might have had a mental health issue,’ well, of course he did. People don’t murder people unless they’re nutso. So anyone who murders people has a little hitch in their giddy ups."

Sheriff’s Office officials say the suspect moved into the home in Lake Wales with his 16-year-old son about a month ago. Prior to that, investigators say he had been moving from state to state.

Investigators say the teen’s grandfather was running errands on Monday when the teen was killed. He told officials that when he got home, the suspect admitted to the killing.