After 13 days, the New York State Fair came to a close on Labor Day. With the final weekend being the warmest, fairgoers found ways to stay cool.

A family enjoys ice cream at the New York State Fair.

The New York State Police troopers repel from the top of a tower to demonstrate different skills to the public at the New York State Fair.

Fairgoers wait in line for rides on the midway. On the final day of the fair, ride tickets cost $1, which made for longer rides.

An empty dairy barn at the New York State Fair.

The sun sets on the midway at the State Fair. A fairgoer stands for a portrait on the midway.

An employee of the ride company Wade Shows stands for a portrait in his booth.

A couple poses for a portrait on the midway of the State Fair.

Fairgoers wait in line for rides on the midway.

Kids on the midway blow bubbles and play with a toy sword.