After 13 days, the New York State Fair came to a close on Labor Day. With the final weekend being the warmest, fairgoers found ways to stay cool. 

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

A family enjoys ice cream at the New York State Fair.   

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

The New York State Police troopers repel from the top of a tower to demonstrate different skills to the public at the New York State Fair. 

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Fairgoers wait in line for rides on the midway. On the final day of the fair, ride tickets cost $1, which made for longer rides.  

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

An empty dairy barn at the New York State Fair.

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

The sun sets on the midway at the State Fair. A fairgoer stands for a portrait on the midway. 

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

An employee of the ride company Wade Shows stands for a portrait in his booth. 

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

A couple poses for a portrait on the midway of the State Fair. 

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Fairgoers wait in line for rides on the midway.

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Kids on the midway blow bubbles and play with a toy sword. 