MARION COUNTY, Fla. — While school has only been back in session for one month, Marion County Public Schools is already seeing 16% of their students become chronically absent, meaning those students are missing at least 10 days of school.

School district leaders told Spectrum News they’re partnering with a national campaign through a group called Attendance Works to help change the culture and attitude at school.

Chronic absences in Marion County is a problem. In the district, 33% of students missed over 10% of the entire school year in 2022.

Kelley Martin has always gravitated toward helping kids.

“I saw a basic need in the community when I used to work in the school system with kids just needing some added support,” said Martin, SKIP Project Coordinator, Marion Co. Children’s Alliance.

She left the school system and became an advocate for kids at Marion County Children’s Alliance, as well as a mentor for students who need it. Like Marion County Public Schools, she sees the empty chairs in classrooms.

“I think we need to ask why. We need to ask what’s happening at home,” Martin said.

According to the school district, 16% of students are already chronically absent. The district is going down the same route as last year so far.

“I think more needs to be put on the parent as to why they’re not going to school,” Martin said.

This isn’t just a Marion County issue, it’s a national one. Florida ranks third in student absences. It’s something Marion County Public Schools is addressing with its new program, partnering with non-profit group Attendance Works.

“Kids learn best when they’re in the classroom," said Kevin Christian with Marion County Public Schools. "That’s what we want to focus on this year, getting our students back into class on a regular basis. COVID kind of changed everything. We saw some kids not coming to school as often as they should have. COVID kept kids home for quite a while. Two years, we’re still struggling in some cases to get students back in the classroom.”

As for Martin, she doesn’t place the blame on the pandemic when it comes to student attendance. But she hopes to work alongside parents, getting them the resources to make their kid successful in school.

Marion County Public Schools has participated in Attendance Works in the past, but this school year will be the first time it's implementing it for the entire school year.