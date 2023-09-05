DELTONA, Fla. — The City of Deltona is searching for a new city manager, and they are asking residents for help in finding the right person for the job.

This comes after interim city manager Jim Chisholm resigned on Aug. 15, just five days after deputy city manager Rick Karl also resigned on Aug. 10.

Resident Tara D'Errico has lived in the city of Deltona for 15 years, and like many fellow Deltonians, she is no stranger to local government.

“I started getting involved in the city probably about three years ago, said D'Errico. "Prior to that, I had done a lot of volunteering, a lot of community volunteering activity, and just started hearing things and started paying a little bit more attention to what I was hearing.”

Last election she ran for office to be the District 3 commissioner.

"I did not win," said D'Errico. "Unfortunately, the voters spoke, and they voted my opponent into office. So, she's continuing to represent her district. And I’ve just been staying involved, going to commission meetings, talking to our commissioners, getting their perspective, trying to get facts."

D’Errico says she is concerned following the resignation of interim city manager Jim Chisholm. The high turnover of the position is a shared concern, as the city has seen 18 city managers in 27 years.

“Some of our commissioners are concerned that with the constant turnover, you know, projects get started or they're talked about, they're ready to get started and then we lose the person at the helm that can direct and drive all those projects. So, they're at a standstill,” D’Errico said.

Following the resignation, Deltona City Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. proposed creating two committees, one made up of appointed staff from city departments and one of interested residents, to help in the process of picking the next city manager.

Each city commissioner will nominate two candidates for the committee creating a group of 14 people who will weigh in the decision.

D'Errico went to a meeting saying she was interested and was offered an appointment on the committee by Commissioner Anita Bradford.

“I hope we get a strong leader. We need a strong leader that is going to have a thick skin because it's not an easy position,” D’Errico said.

D’Errico says residents are concerned about several issues in the city that are not being taken care of.

“You know, after Ian we have a lot of stormwater concerns. I do know that there has been progress started, but again, has that slowed down a little bit because now we're without a city manager,” D’Errico said.

But with commissioners creating this committee for residents to have a say, D’Errico says people are optimistic things will change for the better.

“There is a group of folks that are hoping this may be a turning point and that lessons will be learned from all of the previous mistakes," she said.

D’Errico looks forward to participating in the committee and being a voice for the community.

“I am hopeful that folks will listen to the residents’ concerns,” she said"

Deltona city commissioners will meet on Wed. Sep. 6, at 6:40 p.m., to appoint the members of the public who will be on this committee.

They will also appoint city staff to another committee that will be part of the search.