Taylor was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In June 1966, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve before entering the Army about two months later.

On June 18, 1968, then-First Lieutenant Taylor deployed to support to support the long-range reconnaissance patrol that had been surrounded by an enemy force, per a release from the White House. Taylor and his wingman braved intense ground fire to make low-level attack runs for the next 45 minutes.

With both helicopters nearly out of ammunition, Taylor surveyed the team’s intended escape route and realized there was little chance they would make it, then learned that a plan to rescue the soldiers with a UH-1 “Huey” helicopter was axed because there was nearly no chance it would succeed. Despite running low on fuel, Taylor determined that he was going to extract the team using his own two-man Cobra helicopter, which had never been attempted before.

Taylor, now 81, told The Associated Press in an interview that “they wouldn’t make it” unless he figured out a way to get them out.

Taylor directed his wingman to fire along the patrol team’s eastern flank and return to base camp, while he fired his own remaining rounds along their western flank while using the helicopter’s lights to draw the enemy’s attention, giving the patrol team time to escape to a new extraction point he determined.

Once they reached the site, Taylor landed under heavy enemy fire and extracted the team – they grabbed onto the helicopter’s rocket pods and skids, as it was just a two-seat craft – and flew them to safety.

“I finally just flew up behind them and sat down on the ground,” Taylor told the AP. “They turned around and jumped on the aircraft. A couple were sitting on the skids. One was sitting on the rocket pods, and I don’t know where the other one was, but they beat on the side of the ship twice, which meant haul a**, and we did!”

“Taylor’s conspicuous gallantry, his profound concern for his fellow Soldiers, and his intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army,” the White House said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.