ORLANDO, Fla. — A quiet community is outraged after several homeowners found antisemitic materials had been thrown in their yards overnight.

What You Need To Know Overnight, dozens of plastiic bags fiilled with antisemitic fliers and animal pellets and thrown on to the lawns of a housing community.



The bags were thrown on to private property, and a spokesperson for the community's HOA says homeowners could contact local law enforcement or the state attorney's office with theiir additional concerns One resident tried to pick the flyers up when he saw them

Dozens of bags were filled with fliers and what appears to be pellets of animal food, scattered across the neighborhood. Some of the bags landed in the street, on the sidewalk and on the homeowners’ private property.

One homeowner, Shari Curley said her husband found the bag in their yard early Sunday morning while taking their dog out for a walk. Curley said he was able to get rid of the materials before their dog got a hold of it, but as they walked the neighborhood he quickly realized they’d been disbursed to others.

“I’ve heard of this before, never thought that it would be in my neighborhood. But, they do this in the middle of the night because they know that if they did it during the day that they would come up against those of us that are sane, and know that we don’t want that here,” Curley said.

She said she’s lived in the neighborhood for about three years, building a strong family-like relationship with a majority of her community. Although she says she’s seen antisemitic gatherings happening more often throughout the city she never thought those ideologies would come to her doorstep.

“I’m sure a lot of people don’t even know it yet, who haven’t been outside, but you know they’re just racists who hide behind a QR code,” said Curley.

Her husband picked up several of the bags from other yards while many were still scattered along the street.

A spokesperson from the community’s homeowner association told Spectrum News, “Most if not all of the materials were thrown on private property, and if the homeowners had any concerns they could reach out to local law enforcement or the state attorney’s office."