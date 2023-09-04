FT. DESOTO, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia brought more than beach erosion to Tampa Bay area beaches, the storm also brought flocks of wild flamingos. SPCA Tampa Bay has aided in the rescue of some of the flamingos that were found struggling, but others that have been spotted on Pinellas County beaches appear to be doing well.

Vinnie Fugett owns Captain Vinnie’s Boat Tours based out of Ft. DeSoto.

After Hurricane Idalia passed, he saw a large flock of flamingos, something even as a true Floridian he’s never seen, not even as a boat captain the last 11 years.

“I was walking along the beach on Treasure Island, looking at the erosion to see if there was anything washed up on shore after the hurricane, and I saw a pink bird out there. I wasn’t sure if it was a Spoonbill, and when I got a little bit closer, I realized there was a bunch of them, 17 to be exact, 17 flamingos just hanging out on the gulf coast at Treasure Island, just awesome to see,” he said.

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary posted a picture on their Instagram page of one of the flamingos they’re helping that was found struggling near St. Pete Beach. They say the birds are likely from Cuba, and if you’re lucky enough to spot the flamingos yourself, you should try not to disturb them and give them some space.

Only time will tell if they have any plans on calling Tampa Bay home. “This is hopefully where they call home, but we’re not sure where they’re flying to next,” said Fugett.

He said he’s heard that the flamingos have been spotted on Clearwater Beach, and at Ft. DeSoto as well. If you come across any that appear to need help, you can contact the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.