ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue is urging caution to anyone getting in the ocean on Labor Day. They say there’s a high rip current risk that can be life-threatening to swimmers. Beach safety is flying the red flag along the shoreline all weekend to notify people of the rip current risk.

Our weather experts say onshore winds are helping to kick up surf, leading to the rip current risk.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs says rip currents can be life-threatening because they pull swimmers into deeper water, and they can be hard to get out of once a swimmer gets caught up in one.

Rip currents are often the reason why people have to be rescued. Malphurs says lifeguards in Volusia County have rescued more than 2200 people this year. She has advice for anyone who might find themselves in a rip current.

“Don’t panic, try to swim parallel to the shore — the rip current is not going to pull you under, it’s going to pull you into deeper water,” said Malphurs. “So don’t panic. Try to float if you can. But most importantly, if you’re in front of that lifeguard, a lot of times they’ll see you in a rip current before you even realize you’re in it.”

Malphurs says the most important thing for ocean swimmers to remember is to swim near a lifeguard. She urges anyone headed to the beach in Volusia County to download the Volusia Beaches app, which shows the locations of lifeguards on the beach.