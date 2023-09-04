ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials at Orlando International Airport (MCO) estimate travel through the airport is up 14% from Labor Day weekend numbers in 2022. Nationwide, TSA data shows travel on Friday on Saturday topped pre-pandemic Labor Day travel.

What You Need To Know While Monday is a busy return date, travelers should also prepare for some crowds flying out on Tuesday

MCO officials anticipate over 134,000 people will flow through the airport on Tuesday

Those who are planning to fly out of MCO should arrive at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure, officials say

According to AAA, Orlando ranks among the top five domestic travel destinations for Labor Day weekend. AAA officials say cruise ships also draw in sizeable crowds. According to the agency, international cruise bookings are up 44% from last year, and domestic cruise bookings are up 19% compared to Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, MCO was filled with plenty of domestic and international travelers in town to visit the theme parks this weekend.

Friends Rosaura Melo and Ahmani Belk were two of an estimated 900,000 passengers who came through MCO this weekend. The New Yorkers say they came into town for Universal, but the trip wasn’t without some bumps along the way.

“Our first flight (out of New York) got delayed while we were on the flight, and then they had to turn off the airplane and turn it back on. We were on there for like an hour,” said Melo.

Melo and Belk were happy to arrive at MCO early for their flight Monday, as long as it meant their experience back home would be better than their experience on Friday.

“(I’m) nervous. I don’t wanna arrive home late,” said Belk.

While security wait times wavered at only about 20 minutes at MCO on Monday, airport officials advise travelers arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.

While TSA has yet to release Monday’s travel data, the agency reports travel was up over 24% on Friday compared to the same day, pre-pandemic, in 2019.