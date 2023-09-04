TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Businesses on Treasure Island said they saw smaller crowds than normal this Labor Day weekend. City officials said Sunset Beach saw some of the worst damage from Idalia's storm surge. As a result, rentals and weddings planned for this weekend at the beach pavillion were cancelled.

What You Need To Know Treasure Island officials say Sunset Beach has the worst damage from Idalia on the island



Rentals and weddings planned for this weekend at the beach pavillion were cancelled



Businesses say they saw smaller crowds than usual for a long weekend and it was mostly locals

Linda Ryland is happy to be back at work at Ka’Tiki, one of just a handful of restaurants on Sunset Beach. Behind the bar, everyone knows Ryland as just “Linny.”

“I’ve had more people calling me that are our guests, our customers that come in to make sure that we all have that bond,” she said. “We’re just one big community, which you don’t get a lot of. But we have it here.”

Ryland lives right around the corner from Ka’Tiki. She said the majority of customers over the holiday weekend have been her own neighbors, which she said was refreshing after a long week. She worked until Idalia rolled in and was back the next morning to assess the damage.

“It was 14-hour days, just because nobody could make it,” she said. “The bridges were closed. The island, nobody could come in. So this was our only opportunity to do the best to cater to our local clients, our customers, our guests that come in here just to give them a better experience because the storm really, people got very upset.”

While Ka’Tiki was spared from a lot of damage, they’re still having issues with their computer system and ice machine.

Right across from Ka’Tiki, Caddy’s still has a mound of debris in the parking lot. Staff spent days shoveling sand in order to open for the long weekend.

“We’re just so happy that we were able to have a turnout,” said Jessica Ford, general manager of Caddy’s Treasure Island. “I think when we looked at it on Wednesday and Thursday, there was definitely some nerves. But we’re really, really lucky to have a turnout and happy that everyone wanted to come out here and enjoy the beach.”

Even though businesses are open, Sunset Beach parking lots are still closed to the public. City officials are asking for people to go to Treasure Island’s main or north end beach instead.