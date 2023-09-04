PALM COAST, Fla. — An 18-month-old died late Sunday evening after being shot in the head at a home in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Flagler deputies responded to a home on Ranwood Lane around 11:45 p.m. after receiving a frantic 911 call reporting the baby had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found the baby girl with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made yet as detectives are still gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said the shooting may have been accidental but that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

“This is a tragic situation, and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. This was a young life cut way too short,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “While God has a new little angel, we will investigate this incident along with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigation Unit until all facts are known. There is no threat to the community. The incident was contained inside this residence and all persons present or involved have been identified.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.