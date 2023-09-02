ORLANDO, Fla. — A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with a woman’s death that took place in downtown Orlando.

Orlando police responded to Church Street and Parramore Avenue just after 3 a.m. to calls of a man giving CPR to an unconscious woman.

What You Need To Know A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with a woman’s death that took place in downtown Orlando





Alicia Brown died after being attacked by her boyfriend



Charles C. Jenkins, Jr. was arrested at the scene; he will be charged with first degree homicide

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Alicia Marie Brown, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Further investigation revealed the man giving CPR had attacked Brown, his girlfriend, rendering her unconscious.

According to Orlando police, Charles C. Jenkins, Jr. was arrested at the scene.

Brown’s death has been ruled a homicide. Brown has been charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest without violence. Officials said he will be charged with first degree homicide.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information to come forward.