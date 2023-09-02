ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of travelers will travel through Orlando International Airport for the holiday weekend.

But while the airport has been busy, there have been no major interruptions delaying travelers.

What You Need To Know Thousands of travelers will travel through Orlando International Airport for the holiday weekend



Holiday travel off to smooth start Saturday with no major delays or interrruptions reported



CHECK YOUR FLIGHTS: Orlando International Airport

airport officials made an announcement earlier this week that they were expecting thousands of people to filter through the airport today.

the facility opened all parking facilities and even ramped up on shuttle services to accommodate the crowd.

Many travelers at the airport were grateful Hurricane Idalia did not disrupt their holiday weekend plans.

While Orlando is a prime destination for many, some travelers were looking forward to getting out of town for the Labor Day weekend.

“Just the opportunity to kind of get away,” said Dorian Williams, who was leaving Orlando with his family. “Get away from the hustle and bustle. Let my hair down for a couple of days, relax, of course family time. Of course, good food and things like that. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”