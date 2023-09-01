ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is looking into how to slow down drivers on Summerlin Avenue.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they will patrol Summerlin for speeders



Orange County Traffic Engineering Dept is considering installing speed cushions and stop signs

“I’ll be inside, planning a lesson or having dinner or whatever, and I’ll hear automobiles coming down and they’re punching it as soon as they get past that curve,” said Michael Sciotto, a teacher who lives off Summerlin Avenue.

Sciotto says just north of Gatlin Avenue, drivers speed on Summerlin Avenue. Sometimes those drivers, according to Sciotto, will even pass on a double yellow line.

“Somebody is coming down here doing the speed limit, 35 miles per hour, and somebody else is in a hurry and just goes around them,” he said.

Spectrum News told the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and they agreed to patrol Summerlin for speeders.

Orange County also said an engineer for the county’s Traffic Engineering Department says they’re evaluating Summerlin for the installation of speed cushions and the addition of stop signs.

“If you hit them hard enough in the wallet, they’ll stop doing something,” said Sciotto, who thinks the state law should make it costlier for violators passing on the double yellow line.

Orange County, a ticket costs drivers $164 and three points on their license.

