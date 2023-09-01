ORLANDO, Fla. — Student loan borrowers across the country were able to take a break from their monthly payments for more than three years due to the pandemic. Now those interest rate accruals and loan payments are making a comeback.

There’s been a pause on student loan interest rates and payments since the pandemic in March 2020.

If you have student loans now, you still won’t need to take immediate action until your first monthly payment.

For most borrowers, those payments will start rolling in sometime in October, but luckily you’ll get that bill at least 21 days before it's due.

You can also expect the monthly payment to be the same as it was before the pause was put in place unless you’ve made changes to your account.

One Florida State graduate said that he did his best to take advantage of the three-year break, actually working multiple jobs, saving and making some difficult financial decisions.

“That gave me enough time to save up enough money to eventually pay them off before they were reinstated,” Gage Eggleston said.

He said knowing that eventually, interest would resume, it was important to him to utilize that time wisely. However, he said for many people, college isn’t necessary, and if more people had that conversation before enrolling, they could be saving themselves from the student loan debt cycle altogether.

“College is something you need to think about before you enroll,” Eggleston said. “For a lot of people, I think me included, it was just the expectation, and if you didn’t go to college you can’t be a success, which is not necessarily true, and I think you can save a lot of money if your profession doesn’t require a college degree.

Interest rates will begin accruing again on Sept. 1, while actual payments will resume sometime in October, with the exception of recent graduates. There is still a grace period of about six to nine months after you graduate before you will be required to start making payments.

Something else to keep in mind, if you were enrolled in automatic payments before the pandemic, you’ll likely need to re-enroll on the loan servicer’s website.