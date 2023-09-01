ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the first week of college football and Orlando will showcase the biggest game to cap off the weekend. Florida State and LSU are set for a prime-time game Sunday night.

What You Need To Know LSU and Florida State are set to play at Camping World Stadium on Sunday



Local businesses are looking forward to increased crowds as revenue lags



Mayor Buddy Dyer says that he expects the game to bring in a lot of business

Mayor Buddy Dyer was on hand Friday morning to help with turf preparations at Camping World Stadium. He shared that this event will really help boost tourism development tax revenue.

“Especially for September, which is usually one of the slower months for the tourism development tax so that is one of the reasons that Florida Citrus Sports has put this game together, it is the perfect time to bring tourism to Orlando for sports,” Dyer said.

Businesses in the downtown area are also hoping to capitalize on the number of football fans set to descend on the city beautiful.

Jared Withrow has been at the helm of the front desk at The Grand Bohemian Hotel for the last two years. He loves being the first person to interact with guests.

“You never really know who you are going to meet and sometimes you do get to meet a lot of cool people at the hotel,” Withrow said.

And those cool people are a lot of football fans this weekend as the Tigers and Seminoles prepare to go head to head on Sunday.

“A lot of LSU people coming in, a lot of Tiger fans that is mainly all that we’ve seen in today,” Withrow said.

He expects this to see an influx in check-ins over the next few days, with the sold out game set to bring 60,000 fans into town.

“Earlier this morning, our occupancy for Sunday, the day of the game, is at 99% and then just within the last couple minutes it’s actually gone up to over 100% now,” he said.

With all those people, the city of Orlando estimates the high-profile match up to have an economic impact of over $30 million. The general manager of The Grand Bohemian said the influx is fantastic for the hotel, which has been a little slow over the last few months with their ongoing renovations.

“I mean we are going to sell out 247 rooms of the hotel, our food and beverage operations probably triple in revenue so it is a great impact for us and our team members just absolutely love it,” said Benjamin McCarney, General Manager of the hotel.

Not only does Withrow love it, but he’s hoping the impact will last well beyond the game’s final touchdown.

“After all the stuff that happened in the last few years it is nice to have a kind of like a heartbeat back to downtown because there is so much history and there are a lot of cool things to do down here so it is nice to have an influx of people because hopefully people that have never been here before you know stay here or see things they like and come back,” Withrow said.

The game kicks off at 7:30p.m. on Sunday, but expect to see pre-games and tailgates happening all weekend long.