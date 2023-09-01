At the New York State Fair, visitors can find two deep-fried specialty trucks operated by James Hasbrouck, where they can order fried Oreos, cookie dough and much more.  

Hasbrouck can be found beginning his day on the State Fairgrounds between 4 and 5 a.m., preparing the batter fresh each morning. 

“We use probably 250 to 350 pounds of flour every morning for the batter,” he said.

The trucks’ No. 1 seller, however, is the deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Hasbrouck said.  

“It’s what I built my whole business on,” he said. “I made it 20 years before I opened my business, and everybody told me I needed to sell it, so that’s what I did.”

 

Making the deep-fried treat begins by preparing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.  

“We make between 700 to 900 sandwiches a day,” he said. 

The sandwich is then cut up into quarters. 

“We put it in the batter, deep fry it for 3 1/2 to four minutes,” Hasbrouck said. “Put it out of the fryer, and we put a special glaze on it, then powdered sugar.” 

The most important part of his creations, though, he said, is the batter. He keeps thate recipe a secret.  

“Like I say, it’s all about the batter,” Hasbrouck said. 

